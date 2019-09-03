Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Hovenga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Lea (Niedert) Hovenga

Send Flowers
Georgia Lea (Niedert) Hovenga Obituary
VINTON – Georgia Lea (Niedert) Hovenga, age 53, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home in Vinton.

Funeral Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton with Pastor Adam Todd officiating. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.

On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.