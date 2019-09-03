|
|
|
VINTON – Georgia Lea (Niedert) Hovenga, age 53, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home in Vinton.
Funeral Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton with Pastor Adam Todd officiating. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 3, 2019