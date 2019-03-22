VINTON - Gerald N. Michael Sr., 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at the V A Health Care System in Iowa City from complications of surgery. A Funeral Mass and Military Rites will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana at a later date. Private family burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery, rural Walker
Gerald was born Sept. 14, 1931 on the family farm near Walker, IA, to Peter and Elizabeth Reuter Michael. He attended Polk #13 country school. He served his country in the United States Army from 1952 to 54 and fought and was wounded in the Korean War. On June 20, 1954 he married Betty Hess at St Mary Catholic Church in Vinton. Jerry worked at Egge, Inc. before starting his own plumbing business. He was a member of St. Mary Church in Urbana, AMVETS and the George G. Luckey Legion Post in Vinton. He enjoyed dancing, fishing and playing guitar in his spare time. He was proud to be on the original crew of North Benton Ambulance.
He is survived by his children, Jerry (Jacki) Michael, Cathy (Jeff) Clouse, Barb (Kevin) Rogers and Lisa (Jeff) Winsor; brothers, Bernard (Sandra) Michael, twin brother Harold (Bette) Michael and Anthony (Delores) Michael; and special friend, Clementine Hoffman. He was "Pops" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren and he had a special relationship with each one of them.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2008; brothers, Joseph, Edward and Raymond Michael; sisters, Theresa Oberreuter and Virginia Thoman.
The family will direct memorials to the VA Health Care System in Iowa City.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Gerald and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
