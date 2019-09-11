|
Glenn Duane Covington went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born on the family farm North of Vinton, June 13, 1943 to Carl and Nellie Ferguson Covington.
He helped on the farm, milking cows and other farm work. He and his three high school friends joined the service in 1963. He was sent to Korea and returned to Fort Hood, TX where he met his first wife Betty Alexander and step-daughters Debbie and Kathy. They later were divorced. He later married Nelda Young.
He is survived by his wife, Nelda, stepson, Eddie, and three granddaughters; Elizabeth, Megan and Fawn. His sisters Edna Eldridge and Shirley DeNeve, and brother in law Dick Eldridge. His nephew, Dennis Eldridge. Nieces Linda Jans, Julie Helburg, Cindy Greteman and Mary Boots and many great and great, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Lee, step-daughter Kathy, first wife Betty, nephew Steven Eldridge and brother in law Fred DeNeve.
His wishes was to be cremated and for Mary to see they returned to where his life on earth began.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019