VINTON: Harlan Dale Selken, 73, of Vinton, formerly of Keystone, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton, with Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Interment will be at the Keystone Cemetery with graveside military rites by the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post #107 and Vinton AMVETS Post #218. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on June 14, 2019