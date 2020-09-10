Vinton--Harold Earl Cassens, 87, of Marshalltown, Iowa, (formerly Vinton, Iowa) died on August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at First Christian Church in Vinton with Ryan Koehn officiating. Visitation will be from Noon to 2 p.m., Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery with military rites. Masks will be required and we will be practicing social distancing.
Harold was born January 22, 1933, in Sigourney, Iowa, the son of Casper and Vera Linder Cassens. He went to a 1-room country schoolhouse Stoney Point south of Sigourney for 2 years and then 2 years in town. After moving to Vinton in 1942 he completed his education at Vinton Public Schools graduating from Lincoln High School in 1951.
Harold joined the Navy reserves while he was in high school and went into basic training after high school graduation in 1951. He went to Great Lakes naval base for basic training and was aboard the LST 1126 for 2 years during the Korean conflict. He was part of 2 missions to Alaska to take radar equipment to Point Barrow, Alaska.
On September 4, 1955, Harold was united in marriage with Barbara June Geiken at First Christian Church in Vinton. The couple resided in Vinton, Chicago, Cedar Rapids, Newton, Vinton, and Marshalltown.
Harold worked on a dairy farm, at a gas station, Collins Radio, Vinton Police Department, Benton County Sheriff, United Airlines, Benton County and Linn County REC, Christian Conference Center, Elwick Electric, Cassens Electric, Wackenhut/Per Mar Security at Duane Arnold, and McDowell's.
Harold was a member of Boy Scouts of America, First Christian Church in Vinton, FCC Pow Wow Bible study group, Eastern Iowa Pond Club, Masonic Temple, VFW Vinton, Volunteer EMT Vinton Ambulance, Benton County Conservation Board, and El Kahir Shrine.
He enjoyed puzzles, storytelling of his navy days, roller skating, conservation, avid rock hunter, fishing, spending time in his shop using his power tools and building things, doing wiring for family and friends, traveling, Indian history and artifacts, navy reunions, stamp collecting, ice cream, rides on Howie, and his role of Santa at Christmas time.
Harold is survived by his 3 daughters: Shirley and Lawrence Mann of Marshalltown; Lynnette and Walt Moss of Cedar Rapids; and Michelle Cassens of Tomah, WI; brother-in-laws: Stan and Nancy Geiken of Vinton and Keith and Nancy Geiken of Ogden; sister-in-law: Janice and Kent Spangler of Lake of the Ozarks, MO.
Harold loved his family and he was the one to call when you needed something fixed or if you needed to know how something worked. His grandchildren are: Brittney Mann, Eric (Leslie) Mann, Josh (Nicole) Laughridge, Matt (Beth) Moss, Kimberly (Dan) Floyd, Stasha (Michael) Mueller, Kimberley (Ray) Cole, and Alysa (Josiah) Renaud. He also had a soft spot for his great grandchildren: Jake, Eden, Kaydance, Anlon, Mariah, Skye, Monroe, John, AnnRenee, Michael Jr., James, Hunter, Abby, Bentley, Sophia, and Solara. Nieces and nephews: Todd, Tina, Doug, Matt, Melissa, Brian, and Karen.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barb; parents, Casper and Vera; stepfather Clarence Hilton; granddaughter, Brittney; and in-laws, Walter and Eileen Geiken.
The family will direct memorials to Shriners Children's Hospital
Twin Cities
and First Christian Church of Vinton.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Harold and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
A very special thank you to Shirley and Lawrence for their loving care while our parents lived in Marshalltown. Thank you to Bickford Cottage Marshalltown and Iowa River Hospice Marshalltown for their care and compassion.