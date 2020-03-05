|
|
|
Harold F. Michael Sr, 88, of Independence, IA formally of rural Urbana, IA, died on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
Harold was born on September 14, 1931 in rural Urbana, IA the son of Peter and Elizabeth (Reuter) Michael. He attended the country schools in rural Urbana and later Urbana High School. He enlisted into the United States Army on October 3, 1952 and served proudly until his discharge in 1954. While working as a farm hand for Jim Flanagan in Monti, IA, he met the love of his life, Bette Marie Downing. They were married on January 17, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton, IA. They made their home for several years in rural Lamont, before they purchased a farm just north of Urbana in 1970. While caring for his farm Harold worked for the Wilson Packing House in Cedar Rapids, and later for Tyson's in Waterloo, IA. He worked into his 80's and in 2012 they sold their farm and later made Independence, IA their home.
He was known for his work ethic and taught his children the value of a good day's work. He maintained a large garden for many years, even after moving off their farm. He was skilled carpenter and remodeled several homes over the years, and enjoyed carving clocks, and children's play furniture for his grandchildren.
Harold is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Bette Michael, Independence, IA, his children; Patrick (Ceciia) Michael, Vinton, IA, Harold F. (Connie) Michael Jr., Walker, IA, Donna (Douglas) Parmer, Rowley, IA, Larry (Cami) Michael, Brandon, IA, John Michael, Vinton, IA, Kimberly (Aric) Majors, Boone, IA, and Keri Michael, Brandon, IA, thirteen grandchildren; Brooke Ritter, Brian Michael, Brandon Michael, Shane Cronbaugh, Chealse Cronbaugh, Bill Phillips, Daniel Parmer, Christopher Parmer, Andrew Parmer, Stephen Michael, Jeff VanNote, Anna VanNote, Katheryn Michael, Braden Majors, Blake Majors, and Cori Michel, eight great grandchildren, two brothers; Bernard (Sandra) Michael, Pleasentville, NE, Anthony (Delores) Michael, Walker, IA, many cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Elizabeth Michael, a grandson Joey Michael, two sisters; Virginia Thoman, and Theresa Oberreuter, and four brothers; Joe, Raymond, Edward and Gerald Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday March 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana, IA. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Urbana, IA. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday March 6, 2020 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. A rosary will be said at 4 Pm on Friday at the Reiff Family Center.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020