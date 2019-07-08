Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lindaman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VINTON: Harold Lindaman, 96, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Vinton, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls following an extended illness.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with graveside military rites by the Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 in Vinton and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the CHURCH, on Friday. A memorial fund has been established.



Harold was born on June 29, 1923 in Aplington, IA. He was the youngest of six children born to Martin and Carrie (Kramer) Lindaman. He graduated from Aplington High School with the class of 1940. Harold was drafted and served from 1943 – 1946 in the United States Army Airforce. He spent two years in the South Pacific as a sergeant with ground services. He attended Iowa State University for one year following his military service. On August 5, 1949, he was united in marriage to Ruth Myers in Indianola. Harold came to Vinton in 1947 and opened Lindaman Produce which he operated for 31 years. His was the last egg and cream buying business in Benton County. He later served as a rural mail carrier in route 2 for ten years.



He and Ruth were members of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton for over 50 years, where he served on several committees and was church treasurer for five years. He also served as an assistant scout master under Vern McClurg the then Benton county Sheriff.



He is survived by his children, Carol (Steve) Pederson of Ft. Dodge, Jane (Terry) Bohnsack of LaPorte City, and John (Sandy) Lindaman of Vinton; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth in 2008; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.



Online condolences may be left at







VINTON: Harold Lindaman, 96, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Vinton, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls following an extended illness.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with graveside military rites by the Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 in Vinton and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the CHURCH, on Friday. A memorial fund has been established.Harold was born on June 29, 1923 in Aplington, IA. He was the youngest of six children born to Martin and Carrie (Kramer) Lindaman. He graduated from Aplington High School with the class of 1940. Harold was drafted and served from 1943 – 1946 in the United States Army Airforce. He spent two years in the South Pacific as a sergeant with ground services. He attended Iowa State University for one year following his military service. On August 5, 1949, he was united in marriage to Ruth Myers in Indianola. Harold came to Vinton in 1947 and opened Lindaman Produce which he operated for 31 years. His was the last egg and cream buying business in Benton County. He later served as a rural mail carrier in route 2 for ten years.He and Ruth were members of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton for over 50 years, where he served on several committees and was church treasurer for five years. He also served as an assistant scout master under Vern McClurg the then Benton county Sheriff.He is survived by his children, Carol (Steve) Pederson of Ft. Dodge, Jane (Terry) Bohnsack of LaPorte City, and John (Sandy) Lindaman of Vinton; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth in 2008; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Cedar Valley Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close