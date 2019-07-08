VINTON: Harold Lindaman, 96, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Vinton, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with graveside military rites by the Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 in Vinton and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the CHURCH, on Friday. A memorial fund has been established.
Harold was born on June 29, 1923 in Aplington, IA. He was the youngest of six children born to Martin and Carrie (Kramer) Lindaman. He graduated from Aplington High School with the class of 1940. Harold was drafted and served from 1943 – 1946 in the United States Army Airforce. He spent two years in the South Pacific as a sergeant with ground services. He attended Iowa State University for one year following his military service. On August 5, 1949, he was united in marriage to Ruth Myers in Indianola. Harold came to Vinton in 1947 and opened Lindaman Produce which he operated for 31 years. His was the last egg and cream buying business in Benton County. He later served as a rural mail carrier in route 2 for ten years.
He and Ruth were members of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton for over 50 years, where he served on several committees and was church treasurer for five years. He also served as an assistant scout master under Vern McClurg the then Benton county Sheriff.
He is survived by his children, Carol (Steve) Pederson of Ft. Dodge, Jane (Terry) Bohnsack of LaPorte City, and John (Sandy) Lindaman of Vinton; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth in 2008; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on July 8, 2019