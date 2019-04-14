BLAIRSTOWN: Harriet H. Siek, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Tuesday also at the church. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown.
