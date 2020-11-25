Hazel Georgia Anton 96 of North Platte, Nebraska passed away on November 17, 2020 at Linden Court.

She was born on December 31, 1923 to Fred and Mary (Thompson) Kreger in Canton, IL. Hazel graduated from High School at Pardeeville, WI and attended Pitzie Beauty School in Waterloo, IA. She was united in marriage to Keith Anton on November 15, 1944. To this union two children were born, Stephen and Carol. They resided in La Porte City, IA until 1952 when they moved to a farm northwest of Mt. Auburn, IA. They returned to La Porte City in 2000.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, The United Methodist Women, BPW and the American Legion Auxiliary.

After the passing of her husband she moved to North Platte, NE to be closer to family.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; and husband; two brothers; and a sister.

Hazel is survived by her children, Stephen (Sherrie) Anton of Hershey, NE and Carol Anton of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City, IA with Pastor Allen Craft officiating.



