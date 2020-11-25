1/1
Hazel Georgia (Kreger) Anton
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Georgia Anton 96 of North Platte, Nebraska passed away on November 17, 2020 at Linden Court.
She was born on December 31, 1923 to Fred and Mary (Thompson) Kreger in Canton, IL. Hazel graduated from High School at Pardeeville, WI and attended Pitzie Beauty School in Waterloo, IA. She was united in marriage to Keith Anton on November 15, 1944. To this union two children were born, Stephen and Carol. They resided in La Porte City, IA until 1952 when they moved to a farm northwest of Mt. Auburn, IA. They returned to La Porte City in 2000.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, The United Methodist Women, BPW and the American Legion Auxiliary.
After the passing of her husband she moved to North Platte, NE to be closer to family.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; and husband; two brothers; and a sister.
Hazel is survived by her children, Stephen (Sherrie) Anton of Hershey, NE and Carol Anton of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City, IA with Pastor Allen Craft officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Saint Paul United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 21, 2020
We are sorry very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Our deepest sympathy and love.
Marsha & Ron Schlosser-Traynor
Friend
November 21, 2020
She was a lovely lady. We will remember her as always being very kind.
Linda and Ted Mahood
November 20, 2020
Prayers to Hazel’s family. She was such a sweet and kind lady. Glad I had the privilege of doing her hair at JCPenney. Enjoyed our many laughs and jokes.
Elsie Kemp
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved