VINTON: Helen I. (Eggleston) Berry, 97 of Vinton, died peacefully on November 7, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.
Helen was born in Vinton on September 6, 1923 to Lewis E. Eggleston and Jesse K. (Watts) Eggleston. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1941. Helen married Marshall D. Berry on December 5, 1945 in Vinton.
Helen is survived by her children, John M. (Mary) Berry, Vinton; Cynthia L. (William) Russo, Florence, AZ; Laurie E. Berry, Minnetonka, MN; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marshall in 2008; and their son, Bruce in 1970.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com