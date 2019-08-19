|
VINTON – Henry Lloyd Albertsen, son of Caleb Lloyd and Megan Rose Heitman Albertsen, was stillborn Friday, August 16, 2019, at Unity Point – St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids due to complications in utero.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating.
Henry is survived by his parents; his sister and brother, Kimber and Ruger Albertsen of Vinton; grandparents Dwight and Denise Heitman of Marengo and Gary and Denise Albertsen of Mt. Auburn; great-grandparents Doris Kenney of Cedar Rapids; Bob (Jean) Ohlen of Blairstown; and Darlene Bland of La Porte City; two aunts: Heather (Steve Alford) Heitman of Albert Lea, MN; and Crystal (Chris) Thiele of La Porte City; and three uncles: Andy (Shelby) Heitman of Marengo; Brett (Kim) Albertsen of Waterloo; and Rod (Jess) Albertsen of La Porte City.
Henry was preceded in death by great-grandparents Gary Kenney, Milton and LaVonne Heitman, Roscoe and Lucille Albertsen and Dale Bland.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Henry and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 19, 2019