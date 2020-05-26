Hugo Rammelsberg
1934 - 2020
MARION: Hugo Rammelsberg, age 85, of Marion, formerly of rural Vinton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of Hugo's life will be held at a later date, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.

Hugo was born on May 28, 1934 on the family farm in Polk Township near Vinton, the son of Melvin and Nettie (Krug) Rammelsberg. He graduated from Urbana High School. Hugo served in the United States Army from May 2, 1956 until his discharge on April 9, 1958, and was stationed in Germany. On May 20, 1960, he was united in marriage to Joan Daily at the St. Mary's Catholic Church Rectory in Vinton. They raised three children and divorced in 2007.

Hugo farmed in the Vinton / Urbana area until moving to Marion in 2006. A founding member of the Urbana Lions Club, he received many awards for his volunteer service over the decades. In later years, he joined the Marion Lions Club. He enjoyed trading and collecting Lions pins and collecting toy tractors that matched what he had used on the farm.

He is survived by his children, John Rammelsberg of Cedar Rapids, Anne (Jose) Rammelsberg-Rodriguez of Decatur, IL, Ruth (Bill) Paarmann of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Rachelle (Patrick) Rammelsberg of Center Point, Jacob (Briar) Rammelsberg of Vinton, Jordan (Katie) Rammelsberg of Cedar Rapids; six great-grandchildren, Kaydyn, Kollyn & Rowan, Ellie & Elias, and Oliver; two sisters, Alice Whitlatch of Tipton, Eunice (Tom) Pingenot of Vinton; his aunt, Martha Edwards of Vinton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Norma Hanson and Carol Baumann; and his brother-in-law, Robert Whitlatch.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Iowa KidSight. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

Published in Cedar Valley Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha, Iowa
