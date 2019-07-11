Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Lorraine (Albert) Geiger. View Sign Service Information Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home 1212 1st Ave Vinton , IA 52349 (319)-472-2233 Send Flowers Obituary





To reflect her loving spirit, a celebration of Irene's life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church before the service. Following the immediate graveside service at Bear Creek Cemetery in Brandon, there will be time for fellowship and refreshments at the church. To share a thought, special memory or condolence with Irene's family, please visit



Irene was born on February 18th, 1922 in Brandon, Iowa to John and Cora (Loveless) Albert. She was united in marriage to Dale Geiger in 1938 and worked tirelessly with him, throughout their 61 year marriage, to farm together southwest of Vinton. They raised a loving family; daughter Beverly (married to Ron Fiebelkorn), son Glen (formerly married to Lois Holliday Kray) and daughter Brenda (Bunny, formerly married to Paul Feller and until her death, to Gene Fritch).



An active farm wife, working side by side with Dale, she helped raise livestock and chickens, maintaining a large garden and orchard. In 1988, Irene and Dale renewed their wedding vows at a 50 year celebration, including hundreds of friends and family members.?



Among her close family and friends, Irene will be missed for many reasons, in particular, her wit, infectious smile and forthcoming hugs that warmed everyone's hearts. Her pride and joy was her family. We know she will be watching over us, and will always be our greatest supporter. She enjoyed remembering all of her friends' birthdays by calling and playing 'Happy Birthday' to them on her organ. She survived colon cancer surgery at the age of 87, and a broken hip at the age of 95. She counted among her many friends from Congregate Meals, Wesley United Methodist Church, Friday night dances in Independence and numerous auxiliaries and clubs. ?



She leaves behind a legacy that her family is proud of - generous, selfless, faithful, thoughtful, hard working and witty.



?Irene's immediate family would like everyone at the Vinton Lutheran Home to know how much they cherish and appreciate the wonderful, loving care she received over the past several years. Every member of the generous, supportive staff became part of Irene's extended family. Compassus Hospice also provided caring, generous support as Irene lived her last few weeks of care at the Lutheran Home. ?



She is preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings and their spouses, her husband Dale in 1999, her three beloved children Bev in 2012, Glen in 2017, Bunny in 2017, son-in-law Ron Fiebelkorn, her grandson-in-law Bob Patava, and great-grandchildren Brittany Geiger and Brandon Patava. She is survived by her six grandchildren; Rod (Lori) Fiebelkorn, Renee Fiebelkorn (widow of Bobby) Patava, Brian (DeAnn Johnson) Geiger, Stephanie Feller (Jeff) Whitehead, Eric (Jean) Feller, and Andy (Kim) Feller. Irene's loving legacy was enjoyed by her 23 great-grandchildren; Jordan (Rina) and Stephen Fiebelkorn; Robert, Ronald (Cassie) and Brandon Patava; Brittany Geiger and Cortland Geiger and Jeremiah Weatherwax; Tyler, Laynie, Maddie, Griffin, Cam and Hallie Whitehead; Ken, Alec, Brady, Kaylee, Jay, Gabby and Olivia Feller; and Lexi and Jackson Feller, as well as six great-great grandchildren; Conrad and Kai Fiebelkorn, Serenity and Hennessey Patava, as well as Alex and Andres. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Oma (Geiger) Eckhart, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. ?



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's name to the Vinton Lutheran Home. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Irene and her family.

