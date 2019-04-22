Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Marie (McGowan) Moody. View Sign Service Information Phillips Funeral Homes 212 E 6th Street Vinton , IA 52349 (319)-472-2388 Send Flowers Obituary





Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Garrison Cemetery with Rev. Karen Larson officiating.



Janet was born on May 6, 1939 in Vinton, the daughter of Ronald "Irish" and Leona (Vogt) McGowan. Janet's mother Leona passed away when Janet was 6 years old and she was raised by her mother's sister, Elsie and her husband Bill McGowan.



Janet worked at St. Luke's Hospital, the Braille School, Virginia Gay Hospital, and the Vinton Family Medical Clinic. She was an active member at Wesley United Methodist Church. Janet played piano and loved to garden and spend time outdoors. She enjoyed dancing and dinners out in her younger years. She was a care giver and good neighbor, always finding ways to help others, especially cooking and baking for friends and family. She enjoyed socializing at the 4th Street Diner and her membership in many local community organizations.



In addition to her 5 daughters; Janet is survived by 11 grandchildren, Veria, Travis, Terek, Christopher, Carl Ray, Julie, Josephine, Carmella, Stephanie, Victoria and Jeremy; 9 great-grandchildren; and Bill and Elsie McGowan's children.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and Bill and Elsie McGowan; twin still-born grandchildren and her grandson, Cory.



