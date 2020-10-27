1/1
Janice Naomi (Hupfield) Schirm
1929 - 2020
GARRISON: Janice Naomi (Hupfeld) Schirm, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison with Rev. Dr. Dean F. Rothchild officiating. Interment will be in the Garrison Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Garrison.

Janice was born November 29, 1929 on the family farm, near Dysart to John and Edna (Grimm) Hupfeld. On December 4, 1951 she was united in marriage to David L. Schirm at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne.

Her first and only job was at the Vinton Medical Clinic, where she was employed for over 40 years. Of course she also worked with David in all aspects of their farming operation including walking beans and caring for the livestock.

Janice and David enjoyed many dances together as well as traveling. They wintered with friends in Pharr, Texas. Janice was a faithful member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison and the Tabitha society and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Basketball fan.

Janice is survived by her, daughter, Susan (George) Karam of Ely; sons, Randy (Susan) Schirm of Garrison, Dan (Deb) Schirm of Vinton and Dave Schirm of Dysart; ten grandchildren, Christian (Stacy) Karam, Matthew (Chenelle) Karam, Payton (Alexa) Schirm, Dustin (Kimberly) Schirm, Lewis Schirm, Jennifer Schirm, Randi (Andrew) DeCap, Devon (Bryce) Burroughs, Wyatt Schirm and Whitney Schirm; great grandchildren, David, Mason, Charlie, Eva, Hudson, Kayde, Haleigh, Aleah, Ava, Addie, Auden, Braxton, Madison, Brynlee, Madison, Dawson; five step grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin Hupfeld; and sister Elaine Carlson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband David L. Schirm in 1988.

The family would like to thank Pastor Leckband and the staff of the Vinton Lutheran Home for their compassionate care of our parents.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
