Reiff Family Center - Winthrop
224 220th Street West
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 334-2502
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Reiff Family Center - Winthrop
224 220th Street West
Winthrop, IA 50682
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Reiff Family Center - Winthrop
224 220th Street West
Winthrop, IA 50682
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Walker, IA
Jay W. Simmons


1928 - 2019
Jay W. Simmons Obituary
WALKER, Iowa – Jay W. Simmons, 91, of Walker, IA died on Monday July 22, 2019 at his home in rural Walker, IA.
Jay was born on January 26, 1928 the son of Milo A. and Helen (Peyton) Simmons. He attended the Troy Mills Country Schools in rural Troy Mills, IA. As a child and young man, he worked on his grandparents, Jake and Mame Peyton, farm. There he learned a strong work ethic and how to treat people with respect. On June 26, 1950 he married Shirley Ann Strang at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, IA, and for a short time they made their home in Winthrop, IA. In 1956 they purchased a farm in rural Walker, IA. There they raised their four children and taught them the same ethics that they grew up with.
His family was his world. For many years he helped his children raise cattle to compete in 4-H. They would often take long Sunday drives as a family throughout eastern Iowa. More recently he and his son Jake would stop by the Casey's General Store in Urbana, IA to meet up with a coffee group.
Jay is survived by three children; Jeanie (Roger) Sturtz, Urbana, IA, Barbara Simmons, North Wales, PA, and Jake Simmons, Cedar Rapids, IA, two granddaughters; Peggy Sturtz, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Amelia (Jonathan) Fink, Lansdale, PA, two great grandchildren, Carter and Carson Colson, a brother-in-law, Bruno Lensing, Meza, AZ, many niece and nephews, and special friends that helped take care of him; Janice Morris, and Lisa Curry.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Helen Simmons, his wife, Shirley Simmons, a son, Anthony Simmons, an infant daughter, Elizabeth Simmons, and a sister, Lois Anne Lensing.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids, IA 701 10th St. SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday July 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, IA, with Rev. Jim Brokman presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7:30 PM with a Rosary at 4 PM on Friday July 26, 2019 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Winthrop, IA.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on July 24, 2019
