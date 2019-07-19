Home

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Jean A. (Milroy) Herger

Jean A. (Milroy) Herger Obituary
VINTON – Jean A. Milroy Herger, 93, passed peacefully from this earth on Wednesday,
July 17, 2019.
A celebration of Jean's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, August 3, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Private family inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Jean and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com. The full obituary will be printed in the July 30 edition of the Cedar Valley Times.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on July 19, 2019
