|
|
VINTON – Jean Alice Milroy Herger passed peacefully from this earth on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was just a few weeks shy of celebrating her 94th birthday.
A celebration of Jean's life will be11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, August 3, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Private family inurnment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Jean was born on August 4, 1925, the second child of James H. and Margaret Nichols Milroy. She grew up in Vinton and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943.
Following high school, she attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri, for two years and then transferred to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, where she graduated in 1947 with her teaching degree in physical education.
She moved to Ladue, Missouri, and taught physical education for two years in a private school.
On June 26, 1949, Jean married George Martin Herger at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. They made their home in town and on the farm where they lived the rest of their lives. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2009.
Jean was an 81-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a 62-year member of P.E.O. She belonged to many other clubs and organizations and took an active involvement in the community as a Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout, Brownie and 4-H leader, and volunteer and donor to civic projects.
She had a deep and sustaining faith and a love of family, friends, neighbors and community. Jean possessed many talents and good qualities, a great sense of humor, and she also had a competitive spirit. She loved sports, games, cards and puzzles.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Mike Herger of Redding, CA; Paul Herger and wife, Becky, of Vinton; and Cathie Beatty and husband, Chad, of Vinton; her grandchildren: Janay (Chris) Bendull, Jody (Tyneal) Herger, Ben (Bridget) Seiler, Amanda (Jason Cantrell) Seiler, Colton Beatty, Myles Herger, Keenan Herger and Megan (Rohan) Bhatnagar; her great-grandchildren: Caleb, Connor and Carly Bendull; Davia and Paul J. Herger; Audrey, Madeline, Martin, John and Mac Seiler; Jordan, Spencer, Kaylee and Kaden Cantrell; and Kierra and Keivaan Bhatnagar; niece, Diane (Robert) Hardy; and nephew, Bill (Deb) Longer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Hal Longer; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Virginia Milroy; her parents-in-law, Louis and Marie Herger; sister-in-law, Grace Herger; and nephew, Brian Longer.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Jean and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on July 30, 2019