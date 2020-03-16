Home

Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Jennifer Sue Ferguson Obituary
MARION: Jennifer Sue Ferguson, age 48, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 following a traffic accident in Johnson County.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Cox Cemetery near Urbana. Friends may call from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2020
