Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
John M Seeck

John M Seeck Obituary
KEYSTONE: John M. Seeck, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday February 21, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.

Online Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2020
