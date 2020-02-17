|
KEYSTONE: John M. Seeck, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday February 21, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.
Online Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2020