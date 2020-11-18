1/1
Joseph Thomas Basso
Joseph Thomas Basso was born June 27, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York to Carmin and Anna (Ponchek) Basso.

Joseph died on November 14, 2020 after a long battle with health issues.

He was a Veteran serving 4 years in the United States Navy.

He held many different jobs, tuckpointing, bartender, taxi driver, office of the Superior Court as a process server just to name a few.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Gebcarelli, known as "Johnny Boy," his son Christopher Basso, stepfather Joseph Farina, father and mother-in-law Don and Helen Corcran.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl Basso, sons Johnathan (Dannielle), Chad Havens, daughters, Carie Havens (Louis Dixon) and Michelle Havens.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer, Kaylea, Adam, Aaron, Cody, Gloriana, Daniella, Brandon, Cassity, Ashleigh, Sophie, Jacob, Savhanna, and great-grandson, Matthew.

Along with a lifetime of family and friends, who he in all of his New York ways, made them laugh and love him.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later time.


Published in Cedar Valley Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
