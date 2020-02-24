Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. (Craft) Ford

Send Flowers
Joyce M. (Craft) Ford Obituary
GARRISON: Joyce M. (Craft) Ford, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Blessed Hope Church in Vinton, with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time at the church on Friday. A memorial fund has been established

Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -