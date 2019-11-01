Home

Phillips Funeral Home
92 5th Ave
Keystone, IA 52249
(319) 442-3315
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Keystone, IA
Juanita Doris Witt

Juanita Doris Witt Obituary
KEYSTONE: Juanita Doris Witt, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM, Monday at the church in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.

On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2019
