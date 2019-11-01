|
KEYSTONE: Juanita Doris Witt, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM, Monday at the church in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.
On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2019