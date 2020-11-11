1/1
Judy (Matters) Elwick
1941 - 2020
Vinton-Judy Matters Elwick, 79, died peacefully at the Vinton Lutheran Home Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Visitation will also be at Trinity Lutheran Church from 4 to 6 pm Monday, November 16. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Judy was born January 21, 1941 in Vinton, the daughter of Howard and Imogene York Matters. She grew up in Vinton and graduated from Vinton High School. She attended Des Moines Area Community College. On August 20, 1960 she married Ron Elwick in Vinton. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton. Judy was a bookkeeper and administrative assistant at the Cedar Valley Ranch and Virginia Gay Hospital for many years. She enjoyed mushrooming and camping in the Yellow River Forest and taking two trips to Norway. Her passion for geneology led to a discovery that she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an advocate and devoted volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). However, her favorite activity was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Ron; sons, Mark (Melissa) Elwick, Andrew (Carol) Elwick and Mikel-jon (Lana) Elwick, all of Vinton; siblings, Duane Matters and Joan Williams; grandchildren, Drew, Abigail, Maggie, Cable and Lars. Judy enjoyed pets, especially her dog, Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials will be directed to CASA, Trinity Lutheran Church and the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Van Steenhuysse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Judy and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
