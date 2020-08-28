1/1
Judy K. Munson
1950 - 2020
Judy K. "Jude" Munson, 69, of Marshalltown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020, at her home. To honor her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded and there will be no public funeral service. Private family burial will be at a later date at the Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton, IA. For further information or to send Judy's family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Judy was born on October 24, 1950 in Benton County, the daughter of Earl and Blanche (O'Donnell) Gordon. She grew up in Vinton and graduated from the Vinton High School. On August 27, 2012, she was united in marriage to John Munson at Nashua, IA. In addition to being a loving mother and homemaker, Judy enjoyed working in their yard and spending time with their beloved dog, Toby.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, John; her children: Rhonda (Jason) Waters, Renee (Becky) Maschmann, Michelle (Kendall) Koehn, Jason (Kari) Munson and Dorene Arment; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn (Gene) Dellamuth and her very special dog, Toby.
In eternal life, Judy has been reunited with her parents, Earl Gordon and Mickey Friedmann; her first husband, Dennis Munson; her brothers, Larry and Garry Gordon and her grandparents.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
