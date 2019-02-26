Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen M (O'Brien) Robeson. View Sign

Kathleen M. Robeson, 97, of Grundy Center, formerly of Waterloo, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Grundy Care Center.



She was born December 6, 1921 in Van Horne, daughter of Thomas and Mary Olive Greene O'Brien. Kathleen graduated from Van Horne High School in 1939. She married John Robeson July 4, 1941 in Montrose, Missouri; he preceded her in death December 19, 2010.



She was a homemaker and a cook at the Old Creamery Theatre in Garrison.



Kathleen is survived by her five children, Victoria Williams of Cedar Falls, Dean (Denise) Robeson of San Antonio‚ TX, David (Dee Dee) Robeson of Grundy Center‚ Jane (David) Sacco of Winter Garden, FL, and Randy (Debbie) Robeson of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; 11 brothers and sisters; and two great-grandchildren.



Kathleen was known as "Grandma up the Road." Kathleen loved spending time with her grandkids. She liked to let them do her hair and makeup. She also enjoyed making them pancakes and "fresh fried potatoes." In her eighties, she won a silver medal in the 50 meters at the Senior Olympics in Phoenix, AZ.



Services are 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial at 2:30 p.m. at the Garrison Cemetery in Garrison.

