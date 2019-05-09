Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Lynne (Pippert) Lutz. View Sign Service Information Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home 1212 1st Ave Vinton , IA 52349 (319)-472-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

VINTON - Kathy Lynne Luze, 68, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a courageous battle with leukemia.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Vinton Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 pm AT THE CHURCH on Friday, May 10, and after 10 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



Kathy was born April 30, 1951 in Vinton, the daughter of Ned and Shirley Turner Pippert. She graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1969. On April 24, 1970 she married Dean Luze in Vinton. In 1986 Kathy and Dean bought Viking Sewing, the family business started in 1959. Kathy had the ability to turn customers into lifelong friends and taught thousands of people the joys of sewing. Kathy was a member of the Presbyterian Church and enjoyed sewing, golfing, fishing and gardening in her spare time. Kathy loved time with family and enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings. Everyone enjoyed her quick wit and her infectious laugh and nobody could outlast her on the dance floor.



She is survived by her mother, Shirley; husband, Dean; daughter, Lori (Dave) Biershenck and their sons, Weston and Landon; son, Dan, all of Vinton; brothers, Kent (Janet) Pippert, Lenexa, KS, and Kevin (Kim) Pippert, Vinton; sister, Karen (Tim) Bahr, Vinton and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Ned.



A memorial fund has been established.



