Kay was born May 10, 1924, in Waterloo. She attended East High School where she was State Drum Champion in 1942. She married Robert Kendrick on November 7, 1942. They had six children Bill (Judy) Kendrick of Ohio, Kathleen (Gene) Dontje of Cedar Rapids, Bob (Lucy) Kendrick of West Des Moines, Dick (Teresa Van Zant) Kendrick of Kansas City, Linda (Larry) Shoop of Indianola and Mary (John) Babler of Appleton, Wisconsin.

Bob preceded her in death on November 29, 1985.

On May 2, 1987, she married Robert Wallace. They enjoyed many years in Texas before returning to Iowa in 2005. He died on September 7, 2005.

Survivors include her six children, 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, her parents Harold and Nina (Kingsbury) Geiger, her brother Fay Kingsbury, her grandson Kevin Kendrick and her great granddaughter Ashley Noe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.

MARION – Kay Kendrick-Wallace, 95, a resident of Linn-Manor Care Center in Marion, passed away peacefully Sunday May 12, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House with loved ones by her side. Funeral services will be at Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday May 16, 2019, at 11:30. Visitation will be at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

