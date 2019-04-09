BLAIRSTOWN: Kent "K.C." Hilsabeck, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his rural Blairstown home.
Private family funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. A celebration of K.C.'s life will be from 4 until 8 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Blairstown Legion Hall in Blairstown, IA. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown.
