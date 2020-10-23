Kent Pippert, formerly of Vinton, passed away on October 22nd at the hospital in Overland Park, KS.

Kent was born on Jan. 4th 1950 to Ned and Shirley Pippert. He graduated from Washington High school in Vinton. Kent was owner and manager of Prime Roofing in Lenexa, KS for the past 40 years.

Kent is survived by his wife, Janet, two sons, Scott (Nancy) and Gregory. He has three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley, brother - Kevin (Kim) and sister - Karen (Tim) Bahr.

Preceded in death by his father, Ned, sister - Kathy Luze, and great grandson - Windsor.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

