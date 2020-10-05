1/1
Larry Vernon Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINTON: Larry Vernon Walker, 84, passed away on Satrurday, September 26. 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.

Larry was born on April 6, 1936, the son of Paul and Rhoda (De Vault) Walker in Rhodes, Iowa. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton with the class of 1954. On June 16, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joann Selk at Prairie Creek Church in Vinton.

Larry worked in Cedar Rapids for Iowa Man as a machinist. He loved farming and fishing, spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Prairie Creek Church.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joann; children, Terry (Donna), Tammy, and Torry of Vinton, and Tracy (Janet) of Tama; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Okee (Lora) Walker of Vinton; sister-in-law Ronda Walker of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Judy Jones and Bonnie Walker; brother Lonny Walker; 2 nephews, Scott, and Tony Yerkes; sister-in-law Sherry Walker; and son-in-law James Zahorik.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospital for the excellent care extended to Larry during his illness.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved