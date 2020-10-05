VINTON: Larry Vernon Walker, 84, passed away on Satrurday, September 26. 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.
Larry was born on April 6, 1936, the son of Paul and Rhoda (De Vault) Walker in Rhodes, Iowa. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton with the class of 1954. On June 16, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joann Selk at Prairie Creek Church in Vinton.
Larry worked in Cedar Rapids for Iowa Man as a machinist. He loved farming and fishing, spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Prairie Creek Church.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joann; children, Terry (Donna), Tammy, and Torry of Vinton, and Tracy (Janet) of Tama; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Okee (Lora) Walker of Vinton; sister-in-law Ronda Walker of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Judy Jones and Bonnie Walker; brother Lonny Walker; 2 nephews, Scott, and Tony Yerkes; sister-in-law Sherry Walker; and son-in-law James Zahorik.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospital for the excellent care extended to Larry during his illness.
