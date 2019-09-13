Home

Lauretta M. Petersen

Lauretta M. Petersen Obituary
VAN HORNE: Lauretta M. Petersen, age 96, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at the Garrison Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m., Monday at the church in Newhall. A memorial fund has been established.

On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019
