Lavonne (Clark) Stephenson
1936 - 2020
Vinton-Lavonne Stephenson, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Meadow View Assisted Living in Cedar Rapids, following an extended illness.
Private services will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Lavonne was born September 13, 1936, in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Sylvia Pederson Clark. She grew up and attended school in Boone.
After marrying her one and only true love, Marvin Stephenson on May 22, 1956 in Boone, Marvin and Lavonne settled on a farm in Mt. Auburn to raise their three "adventurous" boys. Lavonne and Marvin loved to camp and travel. Many times you would find them traveling across the country either on their motorcycle or in their fifth wheel camper. Lavonne also found joy in gardening and baking.
Lavonne is survived by three sons: Emmett (Denice) Stephenson and David (Dawn) Stephenson of Vinton and Gary (Carol) Stephenson of Dallas, TX; nine grandchildren: Joshua (Nicole) Stephenson, Adam (Missy) Stephenson, Kris (Amy) Stephenson, Valerie (Eric) Struve, Sara (JJ) Rissi, Breanna Stephenson, Justin Stephenson, Nocona Stephenson and Summer Stephenson; seven great-grandchildren; Mikayla, Aspen, Acadia, Mason, Cade, Waylon and Beau; and one sister, Elaine Wheelock, Boone.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin in 1997; three sisters and one brother.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Lavonne and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
