1/1
Lawrence W Hess
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINTON: Lawrence W. Hess, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22. 2020 at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Masks should be worn and social distancing will be practiced at the church. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with graveside military rites by the Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post #177 of Mt. Auburn and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 PM Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established.

Lawrence was born on April 19, 1922, to Robert and Gladys Hess in Hardin County, Iowa. On November 27, 1948, he was united in marriage to Phyllis A. Schultz in Missouri. Lawrence served his Country in the United States Army during World War II. Lawrence and Phyllis farmed in the Vinton / Urbana area, where Lawrence enjoyed helping his neighbors whenever he could. He was a member of the Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post #177. He enjoyed camping and traveling, and dearly loved his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.

Surviving are his children, L. Ronald (Beverly) Hess of Cedar Rapids, Teddi (William) Newton of Vinton, Bradley (Kay) Hess of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Dawnette (Brett) Richards of Vinton, Douglas (Tyera) Hess of Cedar Rapids, Chad (Kim) Newton of Vinton, Laurie (Michael) Ortner of Shellsburg, Jessica Hess and Elliot Hess, both of Cedar Rapids; 7 great-grandchildren, Lucas (Stephanie) Richards, Tawny Hess, Annabelle Newton, Sophia Newton, Brock, Brady, and Brant Ortner; 1 great-great-grandson Aiden Richards; and his sister-in law Louise Schultz.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis; one brother, and five sisters.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved