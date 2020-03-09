|
Vinton-Lee Edward Smith Jr., 82, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home under hospice care surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with military rites by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Guard.
Lee Edward Smith Jr. was born July 9, 1937 in Waterloo, the son of Lee Edward Sr. and Nellie Skalsky Smith. He attended East High School in Waterloo. Lee proudly served his country in the United States Marines from 1954 to 1957. He was a member of the Vinton American Legion.
On November 22, 1958 he married Barbara Lemon at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waterloo. Lee worked as a carpenter and as a sales agent and staff manager for Prudential Insurance Company. However, the best job he ever had was owner of Vinton Trophy and Awards where he loved working with "winners" every day for twenty-seven years. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, eating sweets and being with family, especially "the Littles."
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara, of Vinton; children, Cheri and Ken Morrow, West Des Moines, Cyndee and Steve Sinnott, LeRoy, IL and Mark and Lori Smith, Vinton; grandchildren, Aaron and Lisa Morrow, Eric and Kendra Morrow, Cassie and Andrew Mitchell, Chris Sinnott (Crystal Reynolds), Cory Sinnott, Adam Smith, Mandy and Eric Kakac; ten great grandchildren (the "Littles"); many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Eugene Smith; sister, Betty Hoppenworth; infant triplet grandsons, Nicholas, Rusty and Mitchell Smith; in-laws, John and Edith Lemon; in-law brothers and spouses.
The family will direct memorials to the Benton County Conservation Center and Retrieving Freedom Inc. "changing lives through the training and placement of service dogs for disabled veterans and children with autism."
