MOUNT AUBURN: Leone Studebaker, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Windsor Manor in Vinton.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Private interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.
Leone was born on June 28, 1924, in Vinton, the daughter of Peter "Harry" and Clara Anna (Bramow) Kruger. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton with the class of 1943. On Sept. 6, 1945, she was united in marriage to William Arthur "Bill" Studebaker at the Brandon United Methodist Church. Bill preceded Leone in death in 2003.
Leone was an active member of the Mount Auburn United Methodist Church, where she served on the U.M.W. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, crocheting and flowers. She dearly loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Keith (Sandy) Studebaker of Columbia, TN, Nancy Patrick-Hecker of Casper, WY, Denice (Emmett) Stephenson of Vinton; 8 grandchildren, John Mather, Jeff (Lisa) Mather, Rebecca (Jesse) Severe, Brad (Brea) Studebaker, Summer Stephenson, Joshua (Nicole) Stephenson, Adam (Missy) Stephenson, Kris (Amy) Stephenson; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by her still-born daughter Anna Belle Studebaker; son-in-law Miles Hecker; brother Harold Kruger; and sisters, Erma Fish, LaVonne Wiese and Lela Kruger in infancy.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 28, 2019