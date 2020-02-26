|
GARRISON-Linda C. Wieditz, 78, died peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton surrounded by family.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home.
Linda was born November 26, 1941, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Pat and Dort Pattee. She graduated from Garrison High School where she was a member of the Garrison Rockettes. Linda was united in marriage to Karl Wieditz and later divorced. Linda enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching the Food Network and spending time with her family.
Linda is survived by her son, Mitch (Joy McGowan) Wieditz of Vinton; two daughters, Krista and Kendra Wieditz of Iowa City; four grandchildren, Dominique and Rhea Wieditz, and Jared and Jackson McGowan; one great-grandaughter, Zemira Perez; one brother, Richard Pattee of Garrison; one sister, Chris (Kim) Pattee of Coralville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, DeAnn Pattee and nephew, Scott Pattee.
A memorial fund has been established. .
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Linda and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020