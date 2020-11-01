1/1
Linda Lee Tharp
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINTON: Linda Lee Tharp, age 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab where she made her home.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:15 AM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with Rev. Joshua Graber and Brian Weems of Cornerstone Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton.

Linda was born on July 26, 1951 at Johnstown, Colorado to Leonard F. and Betty C. (Fossett) Tharp. She graduated from Washington High School in 1972. Linda enjoyed reading, watching soap operas, dancing and was a huge Elvis Presley fan.

Linda is survived by her three brothers, Kenneth (Henrietta) Tharp of Vinton, Dale (Theresa) Tharp of Harrisburg, PA, and Bruce (Jill) Tharp of Vinton; two sisters, Joyce Dufresne, and Janice (Lexton) Bray of Vinton; brother-in-law Dennis Nefzger and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Sonny, David, and Kyle Tharp; Two sisters, Judy Hatfield, and Diane Nefzger; niece Sharon Hatfield; nephew Trent Tharp, great nephew Wyatt; brother-in-law Kenneth Dufresne, and sister-in-law Ragina Tharp.

The family would like to thank Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab for the excellent care given Linda over the last nine years.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved