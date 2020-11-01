URBANA: Lloyd L. "Bubba" Benson, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 28. 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests masks be worn during visitation and the service.
Lloyd was born August 24, 1933 in Urbana, the son of Leland and Frances (Wachael) Benson. He graduated from Urbana High School with the class of 1950. On April 14, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marylen Chesmore at Olivet Presbyterian in Cedar Rapids.
Lloyd worked as an industrial engineer for 42 years. He also farmed in the Urbana area and sheared sheep for area farmers, as well as operating a tax business and photographing many weddings through the years. He was a member of the Urbana Christian Church, and the Sheep Producers Association. Lloyd was very active in his community, serving 2 terms as the Mayor of Urbana and was a long-time member of the Urbana Ambulance Service;, and the Urbana Lions Club
He is survived by his daughter Deb (David) Claus of Crystal Falls, MI; twin sons Mike (Susan) Benson, and Gary (Bobbie) Benson, all of Urbana; daughter-in-law, Denise Benson of Marion; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marylen; son, Dan Benson; and 2 sisters, Norma (Clarence) Kisling, and Shirley (Marvin) LeVelle.
