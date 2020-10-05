VINTON: Lois Mary Hill, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4. 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton.
Lois was born on June 18, 1934 in Burke, S.D. the daughter of Frank and Alta (Livingston) Durst. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. On February 10, 1953, she was united in marriage to Jerry Hill in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Lois was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids.
She is survived by her husband Jerry of Vinton; son David (Ann) Hill of Garrison; two grandchildren, Jared Hill of Vinton, Jessica Hill of Cedar Rapids; and her great-granddaughter, Samantha Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Melony Hanson 2 half-sisters; and her half-brother.
