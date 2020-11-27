Vinton-Lucille (Lucy) I. Ary, 89, died peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Keystone Care Center, Keystone, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family.
Public graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Lucy was born August 5, 1931, at Mt. Auburn, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Jeanette Karr Dawes. She attended school in Mt. Auburn. On October 14, 1950, Lucy married the "love of her life", Ralph Ary, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Raised by a single mother, Lucy dedicated her life to raising her five children. She also found time to be a cook at Virginia Gay Hospital, CNA, waitress and bus aide for the IBSSS (where many student bonds were made). After retirement, you could find Lucy enjoying a hot cup of coffee in the morning and a cold Pepsi in the afternoon, sitting on her back deck talking to her neighbors, reading/collecting books, crossword puzzles, raising roses, Kenny Rogers, John Wayne and any western themed TV show. Lucy's greatest joy came from spending time with her family-especially Christmas Eve and enjoying "all the little things in life".
Lucy is survived by three sons: Bruce (Lynda) Ary of Anamosa, Dennis (Sandra) Ary of Vinton and Steven (Vanessa) Ary of Garrison; two daughters: Debra (Jeff) Dufoe of Center Point and Tonya (Jim) Dlouhy of Vinton; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph in 1990; four great-grandchildren, Quentin, Triston, Hunter and Zoey; two brothers, Chuck and Eugene.
Memorials may be directed to the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Also, the family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at the Keystone Nursing Care Center for their excellent care of Lucy.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Lucy and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com