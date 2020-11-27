1/1
Lucille I "Lucy" Ary
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vinton-Lucille (Lucy) I. Ary, 89, died peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Keystone Care Center, Keystone, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family.
Public graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Lucy was born August 5, 1931, at Mt. Auburn, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Jeanette Karr Dawes. She attended school in Mt. Auburn. On October 14, 1950, Lucy married the "love of her life", Ralph Ary, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Raised by a single mother, Lucy dedicated her life to raising her five children. She also found time to be a cook at Virginia Gay Hospital, CNA, waitress and bus aide for the IBSSS (where many student bonds were made). After retirement, you could find Lucy enjoying a hot cup of coffee in the morning and a cold Pepsi in the afternoon, sitting on her back deck talking to her neighbors, reading/collecting books, crossword puzzles, raising roses, Kenny Rogers, John Wayne and any western themed TV show. Lucy's greatest joy came from spending time with her family-especially Christmas Eve and enjoying "all the little things in life".
Lucy is survived by three sons: Bruce (Lynda) Ary of Anamosa, Dennis (Sandra) Ary of Vinton and Steven (Vanessa) Ary of Garrison; two daughters: Debra (Jeff) Dufoe of Center Point and Tonya (Jim) Dlouhy of Vinton; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph in 1990; four great-grandchildren, Quentin, Triston, Hunter and Zoey; two brothers, Chuck and Eugene.
Memorials may be directed to the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Also, the family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at the Keystone Nursing Care Center for their excellent care of Lucy.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Lucy and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved