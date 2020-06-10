Lucky Thomas Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CEDAR RAPIDS: Lucky Thomas Wilson, age 24 passed away in a motorcycle accident on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Lucky's Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 PM at Trevor and Holly Sevey's home, 917 15th Avenue SW Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404.

Lucky was born on May 4, 1996 in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 2014, then joined the United States Marine Corps several months later. Since Lucky's journey through the Corps, he had explored many parts of the world and found adventures wherever he landed. His favorite places to be were with his family and his friends. Lucky will be remembered as a smart, quiet, humble, funny, and kind soul, who believed in himself and everyone he loved.

Lucky is survived by his mom Stacey Ruth, and his dad Mike Wilson; his siblings, Holly (Trevor) Sevey, Savanna (Brandon Hall) Wilson, and Angelica Ruth; his grandparents, Tom and Jane Johnson of Vinton; aunt Tracey (Dan) Podhajsky; cousins, Jade and Drake Podhajsky; his best friends, Nick, Joe, and Stuart; and his favorite "littles", Marcy and Brody Sevey.

Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved