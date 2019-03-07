CEDAR RAPIDS – Lynnette Elizabeth Gerhold, 61, formerly of Atkins, Iowa went home to be with her Eternal Father on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Mercy Hospice in Hiawatha.
Visitation: 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the St. Stephen's Lutheran Church fellowship hall in Atkins. Christian funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Atkins, Iowa, officiated by Pastor Doug Woltemath. Interment will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery in Atkins.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019