|
|
|
NEWHALL: Mae E. Kaestner, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery near Atkins . Friends may call from 3:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday at the church in Newhall. A memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020