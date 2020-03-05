Home

Mae E Kaestner Obituary
NEWHALL: Mae E. Kaestner, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery near Atkins . Friends may call from 3:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday at the church in Newhall. A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020
