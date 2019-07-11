Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jean (Lindaman) Greaser. View Sign Service Information Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home 1212 1st Ave Vinton , IA 52349 (319)-472-2233 Funeral service Send Flowers Obituary

Vinton-Margaret Jean (Lindeman) Greaser, 92, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following an extended illness.



Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Vinton Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.



Margaret was born Feb. 6, 1927 in Vinton, the daughter of Ralph and Ruth (Peterson) Lindeman. She attended country school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944. She went on to further schooling at Iowa State Teachers College and taught second grade.



Margaret was united in marriage with Carl Richard Greaser on June 20, 1948 at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. The couple lived and raised their family on the century farm where Carl was born.



Margaret was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and was often found helping in numerous capacities. Margaret enjoyed gardening, poetry, cooking, tending her flowers and was delighted spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Margaret is survived by her children, Marilyn (Chuck) Yedlik, Vinton, Janice (Jim) Mino, Austin, MN and Jim (Linda) Greaser, Vinton; seven grandchildren: Sara (Jonathan) Yedlik, Vinton, Carrie (Mark) Yedlik, Vinton, Michelle (Christopher) Markov, Apple Valley, MN, Rebecca Mino, St. Paul, MN, Steven (Sami) Mino, Eagan, MN, Dan (Mandy) Greaser, Pocatello, ID, and Christy Greaser, Vinton; seven great-grandchildren: Emma and Parker Arnold, Andrew and Madeline Pingenot, Isaiah and Zachary Markov, and Max Mino; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl in 2009; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Caslavka, Helen Walthart, Edna Greaser and June Greaser; brothers-in-law Cass Caslavka, Myron Walthart, Harold Greaser and Ray Greaser.



Memorials may be directed to the Vinton Presbyterian Church and the Vinton Lutheran Home.



Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Margaret and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com. Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on July 11, 2019

