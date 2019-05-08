CEDAR RAPIDS: Marianna L. (Fish) Nichols, age 73, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, with her family by her side, following a two year battle with cancer.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton with Pastor Rick Gail officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established for the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids.