BELLE PLAINE: Marjorie Raejean (Vogt) Hartkemeyer, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown, with Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 PM Sunday at the church.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019