Phillips Funeral Home
108 Fremont St Se
Blairstown, IA 52209
(319) 454-6521
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Blairstown, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Blairstown, IA
Marjorie Rayjean (Vogt) Hartkemeyer


1933 - 2019
Marjorie Rayjean (Vogt) Hartkemeyer Obituary
BELLE PLAINE: Marjorie Raejean (Vogt) Hartkemeyer, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown, with Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 PM Sunday at the church.

Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019
