Vinton-Marlys E. Higdon, 89, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the La Porte City Specialty Care, following a short illness.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p. m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Vinton with private graveside services following. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Marlys was born February 6, 1931 in Garrison, Iowa, the daughter of William and Fannie (Nelson) Grimm. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1949.
On January 21, 1951, Marlys was united in marriage to Larry D. Higdon at the Garrison United Methodist Church. Their first home was in Garrison, moving to Vinton in 1965.
In addition to being a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother, Marlys worked at the Hamburger Inn, J C Penney, LaGrange Pharmacy, a seed corn company, Benton County Speedway, Alco and Super Dollar. Marlys also found enjoyment in gardening, sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.
Marlys is survived by her son, Daniel (Barb) Higdon of Vinton; two daughters: Nancy (William) Guyer, Pleasant Hill and Sue (Rick) Erickson, Vinton; nine grandsons: William, Shane (Dawn) and Jeffrey Guyer, Ryan and Tony Higdon, Matt Rommann, Josh (Amanda), Luke (Aimee Redlinger) and Matt (Heather) Erickson; two granddaughters: Nichole Rommann and Laura (Matt) Mourlan and twenty five great-grandchildren.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry in 1988, six brothers, four sisters and her loving dogs, Chico and Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Vinton Fire Department.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Marlys and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.