Martha Frances (Straka) Lundberg
1926 - 2020
VINTON: Martha Frances Lundberg, 94, of Vinton, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her home in Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth St., in Vinton. With pandemic precautions, social distancing and masks will be required. Private graveside services will be at International Cemetery, rural Luzerne, led by Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz.
Martha was born May 21, 1926, south of Luzerne, Iowa, to Anton Straka and Frances Janu Straka. She grew up with a close-knit immigrant community and learned English in country school. Martha loved spending time in the woods of southern Benton County and helping her family host meals for summer thrashing crews. She attended Belle Plaine High School, working for room and board to live in town, and graduated as class valedictorian in 1944.
On May 20, 1951, she married Roy Lundberg at First Congregational Church, Belle Plaine, Iowa. They were married 62 years and lived in Belle Plaine, Van Horne, and Atkins before moving to Vinton in 1969. Martha worked at Citizens Bank, Belle Plaine; Atkins Savings Bank, Atkins; and Farmers Savings Bank, Vinton.
Martha was an active member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, Atkins, and Vinton Presbyterian Church. In her 80s, she helped raise funds to build personal-mobility devices for victims of landmines. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, and bridge. Martha was a member of the Vinton Country Club, where she golfed until the age of 92.
She is survived by sons Thomas (Richard Christensen), Fort Collins, Colo., and Gary (Betsy), Andover, Vermont; grandson, Ben, Brooklyn, N.Y.; granddaughter, Riley, The Colony, Texas; sister-in-law Ivy Straka, Blairstown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings Milo Straka, Mildred Fiene, and Stanley Straka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Trees Forever (treesforever.org), Presbyterian Women (presbyterianwomen.org), or for the maintenance of International Cemetery.
Online condolences can be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
