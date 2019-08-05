|
VINTON – Mary Jean Watson, 86, of Vinton, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Vinton.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at First Christian Church in Vinton with Rev. Dave Neas officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Steven D. (Jan) Watson and John R. (Donna) Watson, all of Vinton; her significant other, Dale Bruce, of Vinton; four grandchildren: Jason Watson of Vinton; Raquel Watson of New Orleans, LA; Joshua Watson of Honolulu, HI; and Jenna Watson of Chicago; three great-grandchildren: Jax, Logan and JolieMae Watson, all of Vinton; three sisters: Neva (Dave) Geinzer of Tipton; Nancy Jones of Vinton; and Judy (Dan) Ortz of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law Debra McFarland of Vinton; and two brothers-in-law: Wilbur "Junior" Corcran and Doug Uthoff, both of Vinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, E. Dale; two brothers, Jim and Mike McFarland; and three sisters: Hazel Corcran, Linda Uthoff and Debra Westcott; and brother-in-law Chet Westcott.
Mary was born November 10, 1932, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur J. and Mary M. (Winterowd) McFarland. On May 7, 1950, she was united in marriage with E. Dale Watson in Vinton.
Mary and E. Dale owned Watson's Dari Treat and later, Mary's Café. Mary loved working with people. She worked at the Produce, Green Giant, Me Too, Viking Sewing Center and Hilda's Flower Shop. She worked in several restaurants in Vinton. She made friends wherever she worked.
Mary enjoyed sewing with her sisters and friends. She played drums in the community band. Mary's world was her family, and she loved cooking for them. She and E. Dale went on several bus trips with her bank. She and E. Dale made a lot of trips to see his family. That was their yearly vacation.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Mary and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 5, 2019